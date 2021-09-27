Advertisement

Seems like Imtiaz Ali is fast-tracking his upcoming film, a biopic of the singer Amar Singh Chamkila. The film has been in the news for a long time now and casting for the same is underway. Recently it was reported that the makers are eyeing to cast Ayushmann Khurrana or Ranbir Kapoor to lead the project but both the actors weren’t interested. Now, according to the late singer’s son Jaiman, he wants Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan to play his parents in the biopic.

Post Love Aaj Kal 2 fans were craving to see the lead stars of the film and it looks like their demands might be fulfilled very soon if the director agrees to it.

The Amar Singh Chamkila movie will be Imtiaz Ali’s first biopic as a director. In a conversation with ETimes, the Punjabi singer’s son Jaiman said, “I would prefer Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan to play my parents.” He further confirmed that the director indeed came to meet him in Ludhiana to talk about his father, he said, “Yes, Imtiaz Ali had come over, he was here for 3-4 hours and he wanted as much information as possible about my Dad and I gave it to him, as much as I remembered; after all, I was just 4 when my father passed away.”

Further talking about casting Love Aaj Kal 2 lead stars in father Amar Singh Chamkila’s biopic, Jaiman added that he was aware about Ayushmann Khurrana or Ranbir Kapoor casting rumours, “But Imtiaz Ali had brought sketches of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan and I liked those. Kartik looked similar to my father in that sketch. But let’s see. The cast is certainly not final. It will be announced in due course.”

Meanwhile, there’s no confirmation if the makers will cast Kartik-Sara in the biopic, but the singer’s son confirmed that he has already given his nod for the project, Jaiman said, “That was given earlier. Imtiaz had sent someone from his team sometime ago and I was happy to say yes. There will be a few modifications done though to make a nice film but I am okay with that.”

Amar Singh Chamkila was considered the finest performer of Punjab. His songs focused on the real issues of the state, but others thought his tracks were offensive. The singer along with his wife Amarjot Kaur was assassinated, but the case was never solved and no arrests were made.

Meanwhile, many were disappointed with Love Aaj Kal 2 but now fans hope Imtiaz Ali might do justice with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the biopic.

