Ranbir Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali are a hit actor-director jodi who have a special place in our hearts. Though the duo failed to be a box office success with Rockstar and Tamasha, they received rave reviews – even years after the films released- for their acting and direction. And now we hear they may collaborate once again.

Excited? We are! As per a latest media report, the Love Aaj Kal director and the Sanju actor are very likely to work again soon. The report adds that the actor has reportedly even verbally agreed to it. Read on for all the details we have about it.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Imtiaz Ali has approached Ranbir Kapoor with two films and the actor is said to have loved one of them. Talking about the two films, the source informed the portal, “There are two films that Imtiaz is currently working on simultaneously. One is a biopic on controversial musician Amar Singh Chamkila’s life and the other is a social film that tackles the idea of suicide. Imtiaz had taken the two films to Ranbir and he seemed to have loved one of them.”

Talking further about Ranbir Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali collaborating for the third time, the source said, “In fact, he (RK) has also verbally agreed to be part of the film which is currently under pre-production. The team plans to lock modalities only once the script is ready and Ranbir okays it.”

Ranbir Kapoor will soon appear on the silver screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmāstra. This fantasy action-adventure also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. The film is the first instalment of a planned trilogy. Besides this much-anticipated film, RK will also be seen in Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next.

