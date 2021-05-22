Ajay Devgn & Group’s Character’s Names In Golmaal Were Derived From The Title? Mind = Blown Meme Goes Viral

We have all grown up laughing our a** out to Rohit Shetty’s comedies, especially the Golmaal franchise. Released in 2006, the film starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi and Tusshar Kapoor, along with Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal and many more. But now, almost 15 years later, we have come across a post that has blown our minds.

In this film, Ajay played Gopal, Arshad was Madhav, Sharman played Laxman and Tusshar was the mute Lucky. As per a now getting viral Instagram post, if you take the first syllable of the four characters, it adds up to make the title – Golmaal.

Yeh kya golmaal hai Rohit Shetty sir? Sharing a creative featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi and Tusshar Kapoor riding a bike from the film, the Instagram handle, Ghantaa, captioned it, “Now you know.”

This mind-blowing piece has gone viral and amassed several likes and comments. One user pointed out instead of English, when written in Hindi, it makes more sense to arrive at this conclusion. The user wrote, “hindi me zyada sahi banta hai, ‘गो’पाल, ‘ल’क्ष्मण, ‘मा’धव, ‘ल’की” Well, we are sure very few must-have given such deep thought to this Ajay Devgn starrer film’s title.

Taking digs at the same, Instagrammers thanked this handle for providing them such information as it would help them pass their UPSC exam. One commented, “Likh leta hu kahi UPSC mein na puch le.” While another wrote, “hanyawad bhai tune bta diya varna upsc me jata to me kya krta….😂” A third also commented on similar lines writing, “Ohhhh this has to be written in our G. K books😂😂😂”

Commenting on this ‘golmaal’ post, one user wrote, “Itna toh bechare filmmakers ne bhi nahi soch hoga naam rakhte waqt😂” While we have to say this is an amazing coincidence, this deduction is absolutely astonishing. We have to admit that if this is why Rohit Shetty has kept the title of his film Golmal then it is a brilliant thought, isn’t it? How many of you love this Ajay Devgn starrer?

From 1-10, how much was your mind blown with this? Let us know in the comments.

