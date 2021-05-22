Manoj Bajpayee is busy promoting his upcoming show ‘The Family Man Season 2’ and in a recent interview, he shared a throwback story of the time when he met Shah Rukh Khan in their ‘adolescent age’ and shared cigarettes and beedis. Read to know the scoop below.

Manoj and SRK happened to be part of the same theatre group called Barry John’s and later worked together in Veer-Zaara, which was directed by late maestro Yash Chopra.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Manoj Bajpayee called Shah Rukh Khan a charmer and said, “…he was the only one who used to come in Maruti Van. In those days a Maruti Van, red colour, I still remember. He is the one who has taken me to a discotheque for the first time in Taj in Delhi. I mean we were very young, we had kind of just gotten out of our adolescent age and we met. He was part of Barry John’s group for some time.”

Adding further, Manoj said, “We used to share cigarettes, beedis, whatever we could afford. He was always a charmer, always very popular with the girls in the group which we invaded. He always had his way with words.”

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee will be next seen in The Family Man Season 2 and the show has already been making a lot of buzz. It is the most anticipated show of the year and fans have been showing immense love to the trailer which also stars Samantha Akkineni.

Directed by Raj and DK, the show will be released on Amazon Prime Video on June 4, 2021. And if the reports are to be believed, Season 3 of The Family Man is already in the works.

What are your thoughts on Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘adolescent age’ throwback story with Shah Rukh Khan? Tell us in the comments below.

