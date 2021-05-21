Just a couple of days ago, Amazon Prime Video and makers of the espionage thriller drama series released the trailer of The Family Man 2. While fans are excited to see Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari once again, we hear the news that a season three is on the cards.

Yes, that right. As per a report, Manoj will reprise his character, and the base script for the same has been zeroed in. Read on for more.

As per a recent report by Pinkvilla, Raj and DK may soon announce season 3 of The Family Man. Talking about the third part in the quirky espionage thriller drama series – with Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, a source close to the development told the portal, “Amazon Prime has renewed the Raj and DK series for a third season.”

Adding further about The Family Man Season 3, the insider said, “The top executives have seen the content and are happy with the way season 2 has shaped up. Given the cliff hangers and the growing fan base of the franchise, the makers are definitely in the process of announcing a season 3 soon.”

As per the report, Raj and DK have already locked the basic story thread for TFM season 3. The article further states that Manoj Bajpayee will once again reprise his character of Srikant Tiwari.

While The Family Man Season 3 news has got us excited, the makers, Raj and DK, are currently busy with their upcoming web show starring Shahid Kapoor. Titled Sunny, it is said to be a 2-part limited property for Amazon Prime. The director duo is also planning multiple feature films, including one with Shah Rukh Khan. They are still waiting for a green signal from the star.

