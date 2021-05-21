While Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up for his film with Alia Bhatt titled Gangubai Kathiawadi, our heart somewhere is curious to know updates on his web series Heera Mandi. The filmmaker, though not officially, announced he is making his opulent dream project into a long format series for Netflix. And now, if the latest reports are to go by, there is a new entry to the team, and it is none other than Madhuri Dixit.

For the unversed, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is producing and co-directing period drama Heera Mandi for Netflix with Vibhu Puri. The series will be set in the lanes of the Mandi that was popular in the yesteryears. If the latest gossip from the little birdies is to go by, Bhansali is planning to shoot a magnificent Mujra number for the series, and for that, he is roping in Madhuri Dixit for a cameo. Yes, you read that read; Bhansali is reuniting with his Chandramukhi after 19 long years. Below is all you need to know about this exciting update.

So far we know that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reportedly locked Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi for pivotal parts in Heera Mandi. As per a source, the filmmaker, as usual, has set a grand scale for the show and now plans to make Madhuri Dixit perform a mujra that will be the biggest highlight of the show. A source close to Filmfare said, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali has almost locked the cast of his magnum opus series Heera Mandi that he’s planning for Netflix. It’s being mounted on a grand scale, on a lavish budget and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi have already been locked to play important characters in the show. But apart from them, SLB wanted to get Madhuri for a beautiful mujra that he’s planning. That will be one of the biggest highlights in the film.

The source also says that Madhuri Dixit has also shown interest in making a cameo in Heera Mandi. It says that it will be shot in an elaborate schedule of 8-10 days, and the Devdas actor has been paid a good amount. “Madhuri has also shown her interest in the song. Bhansali feels nobody else can bring the grace and dignity to the dance form that Madhuri can. They are in advanced talks. It will be an eight to ten-day elaborate schedule and Madhuri has been offered a handsome sum to give a nod,” the source concluded.

Meanwhile, Heera Mandi will also see Sanjay Leela Bhansali reuniting with Ismail Darbar after 19 years. Which makes this Netflix series a mini Devdas reunion. Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

