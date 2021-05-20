FRIENDS: "He's Her Lobster" For Veer Zaara To "My Eyes, My Eyes" For Radhe - Reviewing Bollywood Movies Using The Show's Iconic Quotes

Well, for most of you reading this, FRIENDS has been a part of the better half of your life. The quotes from the show aren’t just mere a comedy show’s dialogues anymore; you use them even when you’re not talking about the show. But have you ever thought you could use them to review Bollywood films like Radhe, Pyaar Ka Punchnama & even Rockstar?

How do you ask? Well, we list down below the famous line from the show and how they would be perfect one-liners to review many of our Bollywood films. Before FRIENDS Reunion hits you hard, let’s have some lame fun.

Let’s jump into it!

Race 3

We’re still sure Rachel’s Thanksgiving Trifle would taste way better than Race 3 because this Salman Khan film surely “tastes like feet!”

Radhe

Yes, we had to do this because the only reaction we could think of after watching Radhe is Phoebe Buffay’s “My eyes… My eyes.”

Veer Zaara

Don’t blame us for being biased towards Shah Rukh Khan, but you can’t deny Veer Pratap Singh is Zaara Hayat Khan’s ‘lobster.’

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

If anything could describe this film, it’s FRIENDS’ “Welcome to the real world; it sucks, you’re going to love it.”

PK

Those of you who know, know why “Oh. My. God” is the perfect expression to define Aamir Khan’s PK (because that was the whole film).

Malang

How many of you girls watched Malang and didn’t go, “Oh, come on, Aditya, just take off your shirt and tell us?”

Pyaar Ka Punchnama

One thing that Pyaar Ka Punchnama reaches us is “Boyfriends And Girlfriends Will Come And Go, But This Is For Life.”

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Bunny to Naina: “Main uddna chahta hoon…’

Naina: “I don’t even have a ‘pla.’ ”

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na

Yes, “Tera mujhse hai pehle ka naata koi” still remains magical in the iconic airport scene of this movie, but what’s important is Aditi got off the plane for Jai.

Murder

Imagine Mallika Sherawat going, “Could I be wearing any more clothes?” & Emraan Hashmi says, “No!” *Bheegey Hont Tere fades in*

Rockstar

It’s okay, Jordan! “It’s okay. Sometimes things don’t work out the way you thought they would.”

Well, FRIENDS fans, what do you think? Do you need a part 2 for this? Share your love in the comments section below.

