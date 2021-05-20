FRIENDS is undoubtedly one of the best shows ever created in American television and has a fan base throughout the world. Fans of the sitcom, who have watched it multiple times, would know some things will always be a mystery in our beloved sitcom.
Mysteries like Why did Ross’s birthday change from December to October? How Gunther took the news of Ross and Rachel getting back together again? And Janice did really stay away from Monica and Chandler for the rest of their lives? And who played the role of Ugly Naked Guy?
While most of these mystery questions remain unanswered but at least one of them is now revealed: the actor who played Ugly Naked Guy. For the unversed, the character figured into many episodes but only seen on-screen in two episodes- the one in which the Friends prodded him with a giant poking device and another one in which Ross stripped down and ate muffins with him in order to get his apartment. We never got the chance to see the face of the character. Thus it remained a mystery for many for several years.
Multiple sources claimed that it was Michael Hagerty, who played the role of building superintendent Mr Treeger, also played the role of Ugly Naked Guy. However, that is not the case. Huffington Post senior staff writer Todd Van Luling, a few years ago, embarked on a mission to find out who the Ugly Naked Guy is? It wasn’t an easy task. There was absolutely no record of his existence. At one point the writer felt that the “actor” was a ghost all along, and he felt that the actor could be unpaid. However, after a year-long hunt, the reporter had finally found out who was the mysterious character is.
The report revealed that the actor’s name is Jon Haugen. The actor has revealed to the publication, “You want to let the world know who the real Ugly Naked Guy is, huh? There’s only one Ugly Naked Guy, man, and that was me.” Take a look at his pic below:
Jon Haugen also revealed why he kept his identity a secret. He said, “The reason I never came forward was that I was just keeping it mellow because Warner Brothers were keeping it mellow. They wanted everybody to have a guess who I was.” He shared his experience working on the show.
Haugen said, “I wasn’t really expecting them to call me back for me to do it again,” but he loved the character so much that he was expecting they would. “It was the best time in my life. I was the man,” he added.
