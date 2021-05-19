First thing first, someone pinch us, please. We can’t f*cking believe that FRIENDS Reunion trailer is out and it’s beautiful beyond words. There’s absolutely nothing that has changed over the years. Nope, not one bit. Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe are back and how.

The moment Phoebe walks in the studio and the theme song plays, it’ll give you goosebumps and if you don’t get it, you’ve never really been a fan of the show.

FRIENDS Reunion trailer stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow. The trailer starts with the gang playing the same game that they played years ago when Rachel and Monica lost their apartment to Joey and Chandler. Ross was hosting it and Phoebe was a part of it all too!

Looking at the trailer all the fans would sing in their head was Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Deja Vu’ and yes, every single frame will give you a flashback of memories that we all have been living with all these years.

And guess what were Ross and Rachel on a break? You’ll also get to see that in FRIENDS Reunion once and for all. Replying to the same, Matt LeBlanc’s Joey says, “Bullsh*t” and we literally choked on our coffee along with him.

And if it’s any consolation, from the iconic couch to the coffee house to fountain – our FRIENDS are bringing everything back with some revelations and emotional discussions along with table reading with them.

We warn you, YOUR EYES, YOUR EYES are gonna get really emotional watching the trailer. So, take a look:

We are not crying, you are!

The best part about the trailer was discussing their personal bonds with each other on the show. And yes, just a statutory warning, Chandler might CRY. Haha!

Also, be ready for some extraordinary cameos and keep a box of tissues handy.

The FRIENDS Reunion episode releases on May 27, 2021, and we can’t wait for this unforgettable night.

“We felt like we had these FRIENDS!” We love you guys so much.

