Ashton Kutcher may be happily married now with Mila Kunis, but his previous marriage with Demi Moore grabbed a lot of eyeballs with how it ended. Moore, in her memoir, had revealed that her ex-husband insisted on introducing multiple sexual partners into their marriage and that was a reason for their divorce.

Doesn’t this sound bizarre? Well, you might find it difficult to accept it even today, but this is what Demi actually revealed in her memoir, and it sure did leave everyone shocked and surprised.

According to a report in Radar Online, excerpt’s from Demi Moore’s memoir include information about how the actress‘ relationship with Ashton Kutcher got disturbed after a miscarriage. The couple reportedly faces many issues between them after the miscarriage and multiple failed in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) attempts.

Just to spice things up and maybe sort out the differences, Ashton Kutcher wanted Demi Moore to let them introduce another member into their married life. Apparently, she agreed.”I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be,” Demi wrote. Later, though, she called the idea a mistake.

The report goes on to say that Kutcher’s highly publicised affair with pilates instructor Sarah Leal was the result of Moore agreeing to the threesome in the first place. “Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said that it blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’d done,” she wrote.

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher split up in 2011 after Kutcher’s affair came to light. The couple officially divorced in 2013, following which Kutcher went on to date and marry That 70s Show co-star Mila Kunis.

Today Ashton and Mila are happily married, and fans love to see them together. What do you think about the excerpts from Demi’s memoir? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

