Woody Allen is a popular man in the Hollywood industry, and he doesn’t need an introduction. But, years ago, his adopted daughter Dylon Farrow accused the actor and filmmaker of having s*xually molested her, after which he has been in the limelight for wrong reasons. Drew Barrymore recently revealed that she regrets working with Allen years ago and praised Farrow for speaking against him.

Dylan was recently a guest at Drew’s talkshow, and both the ladies did some serious talking. The 50 First Dates actress revealed that she was “gaslit” into working with the Oscar winner. Keep scrolling further for all the explosive details.

Talking about working with Allen, Drew Barrymore revealed, “I did a film with him in 1996 called Everyone Says I Love You, and there was no higher career calling card than to work with Woody Allen.”

Drew Barrymore continued, “Then I had children, and it changed me because I realised that I was one of the people who were basically gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told. And I see what is happening in the industry now and that is because of you making that brave choice. So thank you for that.”

For the unversed, Dylan’s allegations against Woody were revealed in the HBO documentary series ‘Allen v. Farrow’, released earlier this year. Dylan’s mother, Mia Farrow, and her brother Ronan Farrow, also participated in the series. Allen has denied the allegations for almost 30 years, and Mia declined to press charges at the time.

Dylan Farrow responded to Drew Barrymore and said, “I am trying not to cry right now. It is so meaningful because it is so easy for me to say, ‘Of course you should not work with him. He is a jerk. He is a monster.’ I just find it incredibly brave and incredibly generous that you would say to me that my story and what I went through was important enough to reconsider that.”

Dylan pointed out that her family was contacted by producers to participate in the series. She said she was surprised to learn that some of her siblings signed on to participate publicly because “we would not talk about it with each other.”

Dylan Farrow said, “I have memories of getting into bed with him. He was in his underwear, and I’m in my underwear, cuddling. I remember his breath on me. He would just wrap his body around me, very intimately.”

Following the premiere episode of the four-part series, Allen and Soon-Yi released a statement to Fox News, further denying the allegations against him and questioning the legitimacy of the HBO project.

