Singer Britney Spears loves to experiment with her hair and changes her hairstyle and colour regularly. The pop star’s hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos had a few interesting revelations to make on the subject recently.

“I’ve been working with Britney for almost five years now, she likes to play with her hair colour and her hair length. I’m very honoured she trusts me for all her hair changes,” Giannetos said in an interview with Page Six Style.

Meanwhile, Britney Spears was in the news recently for describing all documentaries made on life and conservatorship battle as “hypocritical”. The BBC documentary “The Battle For Britney: Fans, Cash And A Conservatorship”, aired earlier this month.

Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship imposed by her father since her breakdown 12 years ago. After the breakdown, she was hospitalised and went to rehab subsequently. Her father gave up his duties in 2019 due to personal reasons, and now Britney does not want him to return.

