Framing Britney Spears released last week, and since then there has been a lot spoken on social media about her life, conservatorship and pass relationships. One of the names receiving major flax by Britney’s fans is Justin Timberlake. The singer faced criticism from netizens for how he handled his relationship with ex-girlfriend Britney Spears. The former ‘N Sync member has now issued an apology.

Advertisement

For those who do not know, the documentary shed light on Timberlake and Spears’ breakup and his subsequent music video, Cry Me a River. This video starred a Britney look-alike and implied that she had cheated on him. It also included the audio of a radio interview wherein he bragged about having sex with Spears.

Advertisement

Amidst this social media uproar, Justin Timberlake took to Instagram on Friday (February 12) and acknowledged some of his mistakes. He posted an apology statement to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson, that read, “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the time in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

Justin Timberlake continued,” “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women, and I know I failed.” He added, “I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from.”

Talking about his Timberlake’s apology to Janet Jackson, Justin ripped off part of Janet’s top during a performance together at the 2004 Super Bowl, accidentally exposing one of her n*pple. Both singers apologized over the incident, with Timberlake regarding it as a ‘wardrobe malfunction’ and Jackson’s rep said it was ‘intentional’. CBS executives still blamed Jackson for the incident, and it threatened to derail her career, as MTV and U.S. radios reportedly blacklisted her music videos for some time.

Justin Timberlake’s statement further read, “The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It’s designed this way. As a man in a privileged position, I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again.”

Timberlake continued, “I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is the first step and doesn’t absolve the past. I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports. I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better.”

The singer has received many responses including one from, Jessica Biel. Biel, who married Timberlake in 2012 and shares two sons with him, commented on his post “I love you. (heart emoji).”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Meghan Markle Wins Legal Battle Against British Tabloid: “You Cannot Take Somebody’s Privacy & Exploit It…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube