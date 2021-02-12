Former Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle apart from the many things she has been in the headlines has made many for her legal battle with Associated Newspapers and The Mail. Markle had sued the News organisations of copyright infringement and was stubborn on fighting it. Now as the legal battle has seen its conclusion, Meghan has walked out as the winner and is elated about it. The former actor penned a statement in which she called the victory hers and everyone because we all deserve justice. Read on to know what exactly the former Duchess has to say about the same.

Advertisement

If you are unaware of the row, The Mail On Sunday has published Meghan Markle’s personal letters in the newspaper for the world to read. This did not go down with Markle as expected. In 2019 she sued the associated newspaper (MailOnline and Daily Mail) for their constant articles and also the letter. Turns out the court has announced the decision in Meghan’s favour.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle released a statement for the world, and as per TMZ, she said, “After two long years of pursuing litigation, I am grateful to the courts for holding Associated Newspapers and The Mail on Sunday to account for their illegal and dehumanizing practices. These tactics (and those of their sister publications MailOnline and the Daily Mail) are not new; in fact, they’ve been going on for far too long without consequence. For these outlets, it’s a game. For me and so many others, it’s real life, real relationships, and very real sadness. The damage they have done and continue to do runs deep.”

Meghan Markle added, “The world needs reliable, fact-checked, high-quality news. What The Mail on Sunday and its partner publications do is the opposite. We all lose when misinformation sells more than truth, when moral exploitation sells more than decency, and when companies create their business model to profit from people’s pain. But for today, with this comprehensive win on both privacy and copyright, we have all won. We now know, and hope it creates a legal precedent, that you cannot take somebody’s privacy and exploit it in a privacy case, as the defendant has blatantly done over the past two years.”

“I share this victory with each of you—because we all deserve justice and truth, and we all deserve better,” she added. “I particularly want to thank my husband, mom, and legal team, and especially Jenny Afia for her unrelenting support throughout this process,” Meghan Markle concluded.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: The Big Bang Theory: Did You Know? Jim Parsons Was Almost Rejected For Sheldon After His Failed Audition!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube