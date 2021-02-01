The tension amid the Royal family referring to Meghan Markle doesn’t seem to subside. We see a new conflict being discovered at random intervals and the buzz around it is intensified. If the latest reports are to go by, Markle’s name has been removed from her and Prince Harry’s son Archie Harrison’s birth certificate. But as per the reports, the big edit was nor ordered by Meghan, and neither has she approved of it. Read on to know the complete story behind the same below.

It was earlier reported that Meghan Markle had taken the action of removing her first and middle name (Racheal Meghan) from Archie’s birth certificate. The certificate mentions ‘Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex’ under the ‘mother’ category. But turns out it wasn’t Markle who has directed these edits but the Palace itself.

As per Meghan Markle’s Rep, the reports that she gave a nod to cut out her name from Archie’s birth certificate aren’t true. “The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials,” the spokesperson said in a statement to E! News. “This was not requested by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex nor by The Duke of Sussex.”

In the picture of the document that went viral, it was also observed that Meghan Markle’s name being cut out wasn’t the only edit, but Prince Harry’s name has also seen a shuffle. His name was changed from ‘His Royal Highness Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex’ to ‘His Royal Highness Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex.’

The Sun had reported that the Palace’s edit is also a snub to Prince William and Kate Middleton. For the unversed, Kate’s formal name Catherine is listed in the birth certificates of all of her three children. The changes also come amid the rumours of a rift between Prince Harry and Prince William. Meghan Markle’s representative also spoke about the same and dismissed the news. The spokesperson criticised the ‘experts’ who spilled out rumours.

“To see this U.K. tabloid and their carnival of so-called ‘experts’ chose to deceptively whip this into a calculated family ‘snub’ and suggest that she would oddly want to be nameless on her child’s birth certificate, or any other legal document, would be laughable were it not offensive,” Meghan’s spokesperson continued. “There’s a lot going on in the world; let’s focus on that rather than creating clickbait.”

