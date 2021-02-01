Avengers: Endgame took away our favourite superhero – Iron Man. But Robert Downey Jr will always remain the same for us. It is well known that the actor shares a really nice bond with his Marvel co-stars. Be it Scarlett Johansson aka Black Widow or Chris Evans aka Captain America – Tony Stark is there for one and all. But the closest one seems to be Spider-Man, Tom Holland. And well, that’s not only on-screen!

We have lived the MCU journey with thrill, anticipation as well as emotions! One of the sweetest memories will remain the sequence between Iron Man and Spider-Man during the climax. That indeed left many teary-eyed. While that relation might have bid adieu in the reel world, Robert has done something really special for Tom in real life.

As per a report by We Got This Covered, it is Robert Downey Jr who helped Tom Holland take home a bigger paycheck for Spider-Man 3. It is said that the actor had signed a 3-film deal with Marvel as a lead. Apart from that, he had also signed up for 3 guest appearances in other MCU films.

Tom Holland is reportedly “securing better financial terms” in order to continue playing Spider-Man. Well, who better than Robert Downey Jr, who bagged massive sum in his 10-films as the superhero, to help Tom do the same? The above-mentioned deal may have been completed, but now with Robert’s help, Tom will be minting massive sum in future.

If the rumour is to go by, Tom is “probably looking at least $10 million per film from here on out.” That seems to be a great deal, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Tom Holland is currently shooting for Spider-Man 3. Time and again, there is a development on the project that leaves fans elated. The film is slated for a release this year.

