Avengers: Endgame took away our favourite superhero – Iron Man. But Robert Downey Jr will always remain the same for us. It is well known that the actor shares a really nice bond with his Marvel co-stars. Be it Scarlett Johansson aka Black Widow or Chris Evans aka Captain America – Tony Stark is there for one and all. But the closest one seems to be Spider-Man, Tom Holland. And well, that’s not only on-screen!
We have lived the MCU journey with thrill, anticipation as well as emotions! One of the sweetest memories will remain the sequence between Iron Man and Spider-Man during the climax. That indeed left many teary-eyed. While that relation might have bid adieu in the reel world, Robert has done something really special for Tom in real life.
As per a report by We Got This Covered, it is Robert Downey Jr who helped Tom Holland take home a bigger paycheck for Spider-Man 3. It is said that the actor had signed a 3-film deal with Marvel as a lead. Apart from that, he had also signed up for 3 guest appearances in other MCU films.
If the rumour is to go by, Tom is “probably looking at least $10 million per film from here on out.” That seems to be a great deal, isn’t it?
Meanwhile, Tom Holland is currently shooting for Spider-Man 3. Time and again, there is a development on the project that leaves fans elated. The film is slated for a release this year.
