Having said goodbye to her blog, her social media and her interests after her marriage to Prince Harry back in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex is finally returning to her comforts and sources of joy. Meghan Markle came back to Instagram, filmed her lifestyle show and is recording her podcast.

Her show With Love, Meghan already received a lot of viewership and was renewed for a second season which is set to stream later this year. On the other hand, her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder isn’t far behind. Here’s where it has ranked on the podcast charts during its debut week.

Where Has Meghan Markle’s Podcast Confessions Of A Female Founder Ranked In Debut Week?

Confessions of a Female Founder premiered on April 8 and it ranked 2nd on the Top Shows chart on Apple Podcasts. Based on women in business and in collaboration with Lemonada Media, the podcast was also number 1 in the business category of the platform. It was number 2 on The Podcast Charts business category on Spotify in the United States. And that’s not all.

In the general podcasts category in the US, it was number 19 in the week after its release. During an interview with People last month, Meghan spoke about how her entrepreneurial journey was inspired by female founders on their own trajectory of growth, have high-impact brands and witnessed the learning curves of the business world. The podcast will have 8 episodes.

It revolves around businesses and entrepreneurship especially, women and their business journeys. Confessions of a Female Founder is set to feature some of the top female founders and some of her known friends. Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and CEO of Bumble was a guest on the 1st episode.

Meghan’s lifestyle series on Netflix has been trending and its clips have been going viral everywhere. With Love, Meghan premiered on March 4 with all of its episodes. It featured an aesthetic view of how simple things can make life more joyous and appealing without too much of an effort.

On the other hand, she launched her lifestyle brand As Ever, which was previously known as American Riviera Orchard. It sold out on its debut day with the demand for the products through the roof. From jams and honey to teas and flower sprinkles, As Ever had a host of exciting products to pick from. The former actress has thanked everyone for all the love and support.

The products of her brand are expected to be restocked soon while season 2 of With Love, Meghan will stream on Netflix a few months later. Lastly, 7 episodes of her podcast are still set to air, so there’s a lot to choose from for supporters of the Duchess of Sussex who is an alum of the Suits show.

