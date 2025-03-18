Tom Cruise is known for doing mind-boggling stunts on screen, from jumping from a multi-storeyed building and planes to several other things. He has been doing that since the beginning and has often shared stories from the past. He once revealed how he had to eat chocolate cake for three days, becoming sick. It was for Francis Ford Coppola’s The Outsiders. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Some of the dangerous stunts performed by the Hollywood star include climbing the Burj Khalifa, hanging from the side of an Airbus A400M, performing a high-altitude, low-opening jump, motorcycle chase without a helmet, helicopter chase, and much more. He is famous for pushing the limits of safety and physical endurance.

For the unversed, The Outsiders is a 1983 movie, an adaptation of the 1967 novel of the same name by SE Hinton. The film featured a notable cast comprising C. Thomas Howell, Rob Lowe in his feature film debut, Emilio Estevez, Matt Dillon, Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio, and Diane Lane. The movie was critically acclaimed, and it did well financially as well. Over the years, it earned a cult status. Tom once appeared on The Graham Norton Show, where he shared a story about when he had to eat chocolate cake for three days and did around 100 takes. He reportedly started vomiting.

Tom Cruise recalled, “I had to do it in the scene, it’s part of the character, I’m going to eat chocolate cake. We ended up shooting this scene for three days, we did like 100 takes of me eating chocolate cake, and I had to keep eating it.”

He explained, “The first couple of takes, I was like, ‘this is so good; it was so moist.'” The Hollywood star added, “And then it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, did we get it?’ Three days of Francis [Ford Coppola] saying: ‘Let’s do it again.’ I was in sugar shock; I was vomiting.”

On the professional front, Tom Cruise was last seen in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, and his Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is scheduled to be released this year.

