Paramount Pictures’ Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is in the last few days of its theatrical run. It will leave the cinemas soon, mostly this coming weekend. The film had a spectacular and successful run at the US and global box office. It will be bidding goodbye, holding a significant title at the US box office. Keep scrolling for more.

Directed by Jeff Fowler, the film featured a stellar cast with Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Idris Elba reprising their roles. Keanu Reeves is the highlight of the movie, and he lent his voice to Shadow the Hedgehog, an antagonist. The film was made on an estimated budget of $122 million, which has collected over four times the price tag.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 collected $78K only on its 13th three-day weekend. The film suffered harsh declines due to its digital release. Still, the film is trying to hold its ground firmly but is losing theatres in large numbers. This Friday, the film lost -184 theatres and is now playing across 142 places in the United States. The Sonic 3 movie has hit the $236 million cume in North America. It is the 2nd highest-grossing video game adaptation at the US box office.

On the other hand, the film by Jeff Fowler collected a more substantial number overseas this weekend. Sonic 3 has collected $660K on the 12th weekend overseas. It has dropped -34% from last weekend for a $253.3 million cume internationally. It is playing across over 62 markets. Allied to the domestic cume, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has hit the $489.3 million worldwide cume.

The film is not only available on digital platforms, but it is also streaming on its home network, Paramount Plus. Despite it all, Sonic 3 is expected to collect $490 million in its global run. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released in the theatres on December 20, 2024.

