The Chinese feature Ne Zha 2 will officially open in the United Kingdom next Friday. It held previews this weekend, and the collection has surpassed the entire run of its predecessor at the British box office. The film is getting ready to wreak havoc there, and this is just the beginning. Keep scrolling for the deets.

After 47 days of release, the film is still earning record numbers in its home market in China. In the United States, it has hit a new milestone after surpassing The Secret World Of Arietty. The movie has completed one month in the US and has earned great numbers over its limited release. It will once again suffer this upcoming Friday as another slot of new releases hits the theatres.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Ne Zha 2’s three-day previews were held this weekend at the box office in the United Kingdom. They were held in over 200 completely packed theatres. It reportedly made history with its preview-weekend collection grossing an estimated $1 million. It has surpassed the entire collection of Ne Zha in the UK, which was just $56K.

When the Ne Zha sequel opens in cinemas in the UK this coming Friday, this preview collection will be added to the opening weekend gross. Meanwhile, in the United States, it grossed $366K on the fifth three-day weekend, experiencing a -47.5% decline from last week despite losing multiple theatres. It has hit the $20.2 million cume in the United States in just 31 days.

Ne Zha 2 has beaten Yu-Gi-Oh: The Movie’s $19.9 million US run as the seventh highest-grossing non-English animation of all time. On the other hand, in China, the film grossed a strong $7.1 million over 142K screenings on 7th Sunday, collecting $2.05 billion in China alone. The movie has also earned $220K in pre-sales for 7th Monday, playing over 122K screenings. It has hit the $2.09 billion cume worldwide.

The Chinese juggernaut Ne Zha 2 will officially hit the screens in the United Kingdom on March 21.

