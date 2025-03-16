In China, the phenomenal animated feature, Ne Zha 2, is in its 7th week and has collected another set of winning numbers on the 7th Saturday. The film has made history by becoming the 5th highest-grossing film of all time worldwide in under two months of theatrical release. Witnessing the film’s success, it is set to be released in the European countries. Scroll below for a detailed report on its Chinese box office.

It has set many records at the box office, including being the first animation to collect $150 million across the IMAX theatres. The sequel, made on just an $80 million budget, has shattered every box office record, generating an unimaginable amount of profit. It is the highest-grossing animation of all time as well.

Ne Zha 2 might have slowed down at the box office in China, but it has not yet given up. The sequel collected a spectacular $10.1 million on its 7th Saturday across over 139K screenings, and the exhibitors added 9K more from Friday. However, it did decline from last Saturday, and it was an estimated 48.6%. The sequel has hit the $2.05 billion cume in China in just 45 days.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report further stated that the Ne Zha sequel collected $1.4 million in pre-sales from 143K screenings for today, its 7th Sunday. The film added 4k more screenings from yesterday. It has remained isolated at #1 at the box office in China. The Chinese animated feature has hit the $2.08 billion cume worldwide.

More about Ne Zha 2

After the catastrophe, although the souls of Nezha and Aobing were saved, their bodies would soon be shattered. Taiyi Zhenren planned to use the seven-colored lotus to rebuild their bodies.

Ne Zha 2 was released in the theatres in China on January 29.

