The American spy thriller Black Bag, starring Cate Blanchett, was released in the theatres this Friday. Although it has received excellent ratings from critics, the film is expected to bomb its debut weekend at the box office in North America. Scroll below for the deets.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the spy thriller has a stellar cast led by Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, Marisa Abela, Tom Burke, Naomie Harris, Regé-Jean Page, and Pierce Brosnan. It has been released in the United States by Focus Features and by Universal Pictures, internationally.

Black Bag has been critically acclaimed, with a 97% rating from 155 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. The collective consensus of the critics read, “Sleek in design and spiked with dry wit; Black Bag is an exemplary espionage caper that lets movie stars like Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender do what they do best—light up the screen.” The audience has also given it an above-average rating of 72%. Despite that, it is headed for an underwhelming opening weekend in North America.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the thriller movie is suffering due to the mixed word of mouth, collecting only $850K from Thursday previews. Black Bag scored $2.8 million only at the North American box office on its opening day, on Friday, including the Thursday previews. The report stated that it is eyeing a $7 million to $9 million opening weekend in North America. The spy thriller was made on an estimated budget of $50 million. It will be challenging at the cinemas in North America as Disney’s tentpole movie, Snow White, will be released on Friday, March 21.

More about the film

The official synopsis of the movie states, “When intelligence agent Kathryn Woodhouse is suspected of betraying the nation, her husband – also a legendary agent – faces the ultimate test of whether to be loyal to his marriage or his country.”

Black Bag, starring Cate Blanchett, was released in the theatres on March 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

