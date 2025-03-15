The people in Japan are enjoying the musical adaptation Wicked, which has bested Doraemon: Nobita’s Art World Tales and a new release, A Girl and Her Guard Dog. The film has kicked off its second weekend by staying at the top spot at the Japanese box office. This weekend, it will cross the lifetime gross of Dune: Part One. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the first part of the two-part movie. It has successfully surpassed the $730 million mark worldwide—the musical fantasy directed by Jon M. Chu, adapting the first act of the renowned Broadway musical. The story explores the origins of Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West, and her complex relationship with Glinda, the Good Witch. Made on a budget of $150 million, it is one of the biggest blockbusters of the past year, and a sequel is set to be released this year.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Wicked has kicked off its second weekend at #1, beating the 44th installment of Doraemon and A Girl and Her Guard Dog live-action movies’ Friday collections to achieve it. For the uninitiated, A Girl and Her Guard Dog is a live-action movie that opened in the theatres this Friday. Based on the report, the film collected an estimated $525K on the second Friday, with a decline of -42.5% from last Friday when it opened in the theatres.

Therefore, the musical fantasy has hit the $6.2 million cume in Japan. Wicked will soon surpass Timothee Chalamet starrer Dune: Part One’s collection in the market. Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, Dune: Part One has collected $6.7 million at the Japanese box office.

The trade analyst’s report also revealed that A Girl and Her Guard Dog is a live-action movie based on a popular manga and anime of the same name. It grossed an estimated $425K on its release day and debuted at #2. Meanwhile, Doraemon: Nobita’s Art World Tales collected $360K on the second Friday, a drop of -31% from last Friday, reaching the $6.1 million cume at the Japanese box office.

At the US box office, Wicked has collected $473.23 million and $261.88 million overseas. The movie’s worldwide cume has reached the $735.11 million mark and is the 5th highest-grossing film of the last year. It was released in the theatres in Japan on March 7.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

