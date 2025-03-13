Timothee Chalamet is poised to take his relationship with Kylie Jenner to the next level. If the rumors are to be believed, the actor is already preparing to propose to the beauty mogul.

Chalamet, who was recently nominated for the Oscars for his role in A Complete Unknown, has reportedly spared no expense and spent a staggering $300K on a custom engagement ring crafted in Paris. The dazzling piece is said to feature an impressive 150 diamonds.

Timothee Chalamet’s Careful Plan & Search For The Perfect Ring

The Dune star has apparently worked on his engagement plans for “a couple of months,” determined to deepen his relationship with Kylie to a deeper, more meaningful level. Even before the news about the ring surfaced, the power couple was on the hunt to buy luxury real estate in Paris and Milan, further hinting at their growing commitment.

According to The Mirror, the actor has turned to his friends for guidance and sought expert advice on picking the perfect ring for the Khy founder. His search also took him to France and New York City before he ultimately selected a Parisian designer to create a unique piece for Kylie.

One friend close to the youngster said, “The ring, made by the Parisian designer, is incredibly special and will take six weeks to complete. He’s ready to get engaged and envisions a long, happy future with Kylie.”

Choosing The Ideal Proposal Spot

Now equipped with the perfect ring, Timothee Chalamet is allegedly turning his attention to the proposal itself. Paris seems to top his list of ideal locations. However, the French Riviera is also under consideration, where the 29-year-old knows “a couple of charming, intimate spots,” another friend admitted to the publication.

Those close to the couple say Timothee has never been this happy, describing his relationship with Kylie Jenner as deeply supportive and loving. “I have never seen him so happy,” one friend dished. “He has been telling us for a while now how deeply in love he is.” Another pal added, “They love each other so much and miss each other deeply when they’re apart. They’re constantly talking about life plans and building the strongest foundation for a future together.”

While no official timeline has been confirmed, insiders predict that the big question could be popped before the end of the year.

