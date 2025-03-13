Angelina Jolie’s skeletal frame has captured attention for years now, but hopefully, that’s going to change as her children are reportedly stepping in with an unwavering mission to bulk up their mother.

The 49-year-old actress was recently spotted at a grocery store in Los Feliz, with her 16-year-old son, Knox, by her side. Their cart was brimming with bags of food, a clear sign of the family’s concerted effort to help her regain some much-needed pounds.

Multiple Grocery Trips: A Family Effort to Encourage Healthy Eating

However, much to the delight of the ‘Maria’ actor’s fans, this wasn’t just an isolated incident. Just days earlier, Jolie had visited the same store with Knox and his twin sister, Vivienne, to pick up fresh produce and other essentials.

Her six children, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and the twins, Knox and Vivienne, are all determined to help her gain weight, providing constant support.

An insider shared that the kids are actively involved in her meals, adding, “They’re buying groceries in bulk together and tempting her with tidbits from the deli and bakery, and having family cookouts every night, all to encourage her to put on weight. She still looks skinny, her ankles are like twigs, but under the kids’ careful watch, she’s eating a few biles more.”

Experts Express Concern Over Angelina Jolie’s Weight

Experts have expressed concern about her weight in the past, noting that she looked dangerously thin. Back in June, some sources suggested that the actress was weighing under 100 pounds, a troubling sign considering her 5-foot-7 frame.

Florida-based Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated Jolie, suggested, “The odds are extremely high that she already has osteoporosis.”

He added, “She has severe loss of body fat, which is almost always associated with severe loss of muscle and bone. At 5-foot-7, I’d guess she weighs less than 100 pounds when she should weigh at least 112 pounds to look healthy.”

The Impact of Brad Pitt Divorce: Angelina Jolie’s Struggle With Appetite

The toll of Jolie’s very public divorce from Brad Pitt, combined with the stresses of her personal life, has undoubtedly played a role in her diminished appetite.

According to insiders, “All her kids chow down normally, but Angelina has always skimped on meals. One good thing Brad did was nag her to eat more, but since he’s been gone, the kids feel that she doesn’t take care of herself, and it’s making them even more protective of her.”

