It’s no secret that fame comes with its fair share of flashing cameras and public appearances. From red carpet galas to high-profile press events, celebrities are expected to glide through the spotlight with effortless charm but not all of them are built for the glitz and glamour of the Hollywood machine.

Skipping the Red Carpet, Meryl Streep Style

Take Cillian Murphy, for example. While his talent is undeniable, the whole “celebrity” thing? Not exactly his strong suit. This became all too apparent when fans noticed his conspicuous absence from the red carpet at this year’s Oscars. Social media lit up with reactions, with some likening his move to Meryl Streep’s classic tactic of bypassing the red carpet chaos altogether.

“Not Cillian Murphy skipping the red carpet,” one viewer reacted on social media, while a second added, “Cillian Murphy is pulling the Meryl Streep move and skips the red carpet.”

not cillian murphy skipping the red carpet 😭😭 — mjar (@_mjar_) March 3, 2025

Cillian Murphy is pulling the Meryl Streep move and skips the red carpet 🤣 — tina | lostherhead (@atryinghazyhead) March 2, 2025

But Murphy hadn’t skipped the ceremony entirely. In fact, he made a brief yet memorable appearance, presenting Adrien Brody with the Best Actor award for ‘The Brutalist.’ It was a moment of cinematic worlds colliding, even doubling as a mini Peaky Blinders reunion. Still, it was clear, the red carpet just isn’t his scene.

Academy Award Winner Cillian Murphy presents best lead actor to Adrien Brody. pic.twitter.com/nRd7NGLeBM — michi³⁰ᴵ⁰⁷ (@gofckapineapple) March 3, 2025

A Reluctant Star in Search of Perfection

One person who would wholeheartedly agree? Emily Blunt. She once dubbed Murphy the “worst celebrity in the world,” not out of malice, but because, well, the man just doesn’t play the fame game.

During an interview with 60 Minutes last year, Blunt shared her thoughts on her ‘Oppenheimer’ co-star’s aversion to the limelight. When asked if Murphy knew how to handle a compliment, she didn’t hesitate.

“No, I don’t think so. I don’t know if any of the great actors know or would say that about themselves,” the actress responded. “I feel he’s always in search, he’s looking off the horizon, looking at what else [he] could do, how far [he] could push it.”

Blunt continued, “What will satiate this creative fire in him. I think it would be so painful for him to acknowledge how good he is, I don’t see that happening.”

Cilian Murphy Letting His Work Speak For Himself

And that’s precisely why Murphy called him the worst celebrity but, in the same breath, “the best actor in the world.”

For Blunt, working with Murphy is unparalleled as he has a magnetic pull that electrifies every scene. She said, “He’s my favourite actor to work with. He’s unparalleled in what he can do and how he pulls you in. The whole room crackles with a certain life force when you work with him.”

Emily blunt describing Cillian Murphy has to be one of the best things i have ever heard, because he will never do it, its always nice to hear from his peers how good he is as a person and as an actor as well. pic.twitter.com/4BPr0dae8Q — moved to main (@wiwaonly) March 10, 2024

So while Murphy might not be the guy posing for endless selfies or working a room full of flashing cameras, Murphy’s true magic happens where it matters most, which is on the screen.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Selena Gomez Planning To Marry Fiancé Benny Blanco In Their Beverly Hills Backyard? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News