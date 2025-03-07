Amber Rose has once again peeled back the layers of her past relationship with Kanye West, shedding light on the rapper’s penchant for dressing his girlfriends in provocative outfits. In a revealing conversation with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast, the model detailed how Kanye exerted control over her wardrobe, much like he has with his current wife, Bianca Censori.

A Relationship Marked By Control & Public Scrutiny

The former couple, who dated from 2008 to 2010, had a highly publicized romance that ended on a sour note. Rose, now 41, has previously accused the rapper of bullying her and even referring to her as a “pr*stitute.” When asked about Censori’s risque fashion choices, such as her completely sheer dress at the Grammys, Amber did not hesitate to call out Kanye West’s influence.

“Kanye is for sure dressing her like that. Yeah, he did the same thing to me and Kim. It’s just who he is,” the model revealed. ‘He wants other men to want his woman. That’s what he’s into, he likes that. He likes that men are drooling over his woman. That’s what he’s into. He wants all his friends to want to f*** his girlfriend. He wants everybody that when you walk in a room, that his girlfriend or wife is the most desirable.”

Dressing For Kanye West vs Dressing For Herself

Rose, reflecting on her own experience, admitted that during their relationship, she often dressed to please him, even when it went against her personal preferences. “I was young and I’m gonna tell Kanye now, when I’m that young it’s like okay, you’re buying me this stuff, I do look pretty and cool,” she admitted. “But if you look at old pictures of me when I’m dating Kanye but I’m out by myself, I have all his clothes on.”

Amber Rose added., “I have baggy jeans on, a T-shirt, a big jacket. I raided his closet when he wasn’t home. I would wear all his stuff because I used to hate to dress like a w****. I used to hate it so I used to rebel when he wasn’t home and go in his closet. I’m in sweatpants usually with some Jordans on, maybe a little dad hat or something. I’m very casual.”

One harrowing memory resurfaced as the model recalled wearing a sheer dress at his insistence in Europe. She confessed to breaking down in tears, arguing with Kanye, and insisting she didn’t want to wear the outfit.

“Yes, I did. I cried. I remember crying,” she candidly admitted, “I was in like Italy or Paris or something and I remember crying and arguing with him and being like I don’t f****** want to wear this s***, I don’t wanna wear it.”

Rose continued, “[He said] You don’t understand, it’s fashion, I’m a genius. ‘It’s like, okay, I still don’t wanna wear it but I went in wearing it, they ate me up on the internet.” Now, she asserts that she would never make that choice for herself again.

Kanye West’s Decade-Long Bullying & Public Shaming

Amber Rose’s revelations extend beyond fashion choices. She has repeatedly accused Kanye of bullying her long after their split, including making derogatory remarks and attempting to shame her publicly.

In a resurfaced 2020 No Jumper podcast interview, she emphasized that she walked away from the relationship because she didn’t connect with Kanye’s world and rather she preferred cool, “down-to-earth people.”

Perhaps one of Kanye West‘s most infamous remarks was when he claimed he needed to take ‘30 showers’ after being with her. Rose, in response, called out the absurdity of the statement, saying, “But to s**t-shame me and say you needed 30 showers, it’s like, bro. Took me around the world, since when do you need 30 showers? I could see if it was a one-night thing and you want to s**t-shame me, okay. But you’ve done a lot for me.”

Despite opportunities to profit from tell-all book deals, she has refused, choosing to move on. “I like compassionate people. I’m not vindictive. I’ve been offered book deals to talk about him and just wild s**t,” she said. “I don’t want money from stuff like that,” Rose said, adding, “Even if somebody is picking on me, which he has for 10 years. He has bullied me for 10 years.”

