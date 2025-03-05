Bianca Censori continues to turn heads as she once again set off alarm bells with a provocative new image, fueling concerns about her chaotic relationship with Kanye West.

The latest controversy stems from a revealing Polaroid snap the Australian model shared on Instagram, where she posed completely nude, carefully covering herself while sporting a blonde wig and transparent high heels. However, it was the absence of a caption that left many speculating about the motive behind the post.

I appreciate the feedback on my public outfits, but if my current style is already sparking reactions, it only proves that pple aren’t ready for what I truly have in store when it comes to my fashion sense. Im sorry to say i might disappoint u guys more in the coming days 😊😁 pic.twitter.com/ggcZKIDxtV — BiancaCensori (@bianca_censori) March 5, 2025

Is Kanye West Controlling Bianca Censori?

While rumors of an impending divorce have been swirling for weeks now, some believe Kanye’s influence remains deeply rooted in their relationship.

“Bianca’s latest image is concerning,” a source said, per RadarOnline. “It once again feels like Kanye has a hold on her and is encouraging this bizarre behavior to garner publicity for his various ventures.

They added, “There’s a strong feeling that he’s treating Bianca like a pawn in his empire, which could have some devastating long-term effects on the model. Coercion and control are forms of domestic abuse, and if this polaroid picture was done on the orders of Kanye, then Bianca is right in the thick of that.”

The couple’s marital status remains a mystery. Although reports claimed they had parted ways following Bianca’s nearly-nude Grammys appearance, they have since been seen together, muddying the waters of speculation.

Kanye West’s Social Media Meltdown

Meanwhile, Kanye has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons once again, launching into another round of disturbing rants on social media. His inflammatory posts, which included disturbing statements about Hitler and a controversial call for Sean “Diddy” Combs’ release from jail, resulted in his removal from X, though his team insists it was his decision to step away.

Adding another twist, just days after breakup rumors hit their peak, Kanye and Bianca were spotted side by side at a screening for her debut film, a project he produced and filmed in Japan. With $100 tickets being sold for the event, some suspect this may have been another strategic move by West to keep both his wife and his brand in the headlines.

Kanye’s wife Bianca censori really wore this at the Grammys…LETS MAKE A GØØNER THREAD 😮‍💨👇 https://t.co/gKUWtf4a6M — sonam khan (@sonamkhan659812) February 3, 2025

Whether Bianca is a willing participant in this spectacle or caught in a toxic dynamic remains up for debate, but one thing is certain: this relationship continues to raise more questions than answers.

