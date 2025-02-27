Kanye West’s unsettling influence over Bianca Censori is raising alarms, with many fearing for the Australian model’s well-being after her shocking appearance at the 67th Grammy Awards. As she slipped off a full-length black fur coat to reveal a sheer dress with no underwear, insiders claim it was more than a bold fashion choice and a carefully orchestrated moment dictated by West himself instead.

Furthermore, witnesses described an eerie exchange between the couple, where Censori’s hesitant expression met West’s unwavering control, leaving little doubt about who was in charge.

Bianca Censori’s Tragic Fate: From Rising Star To Kanye West’s Puppet

Once a promising architect with a master’s degree, Censori was drawn into West’s world through his Yeezy fashion brand before their whirlwind romance turned into marriage. What may have started as an exciting new chapter in her life has reportedly become a disturbing descent into submission, with sources alleging she’s been reduced to a mere pawn in West’s need for dominance.

“She was obviously into gaining fame in the beginning of their relationship, but she’s become his virtual s*x toy,” an insider warned per Radar Online. “Clearly, he gets a kick out of parading her around in next-to-nothing attire.” The 47-year-old’s latest album, Vultures 1, even features an image of Bianca Censori’s exposed body, further fueling speculation that he takes pleasure in showcasing her as part of his own self-serving spectacle.

Kanye West’s Past Scandals & A Troubling Pattern

This isn’t the first time the couple’s actions have sparked outrage. A Venice water taxi company allegedly banned them for life after a scandalous incident that left Censori on the brink of legal trouble. “Bianca was threatened with arrest in Italy,” said a source. “As Kanye’s puppet, she is destroying her credibility and self-esteem, and the fear is this will all end very badly for her.”

Rumors of a secret split continue to swirl, yet she remains under West’s influence, seemingly unable to escape his shadow. Beverly Hills psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman, who has not treated Censori, has voiced concern, suggesting West’s behavior mirrors psychological abuse, turning Censori into a mere extension of his will.

He noted that her expression at the Grammys was disturbingly vacant as if she were a prisoner acting under strict instruction rather than an equal partner in the relationship. “Bianca seemed like Kanye’s prisoner, following each of his instructions as to when to take off her coat, where to turn, and so on,” Lieberman said. “This is domestic abuse. She seems to be completely under his control, like a robot. She has a blank expression.”

Kanye West, known for his erratic public displays, is said to thrive on these moments, using them as a way to command attention and reinforce his control. “He did it for attention and to prove to the world what a ‘big man’ he is that women will do anything for him,” Lieberman added. “Bianca, like other abused women, is afraid of making Kanye angry. She needs psychotherapy to address her low self-esteem and to untangle herself from the relationship.”

