Bianca Censori’s alleged explicit messages to a Yeezy staffer before her marriage to Kanye West have surfaced, reigniting the firestorm surrounding the couple. The disturbing content, purportedly laced with pornographic material, was revealed in an explosive article by journalist Louis Pisano, published on his Substack on Monday.

Former Yeezy Senior Designer Describes The Toxic Work Environment

The bombshell piece features an interview with former Yeezy Senior Designer Pierre Louis Auvray, who claims that Censori, after being appointed as Head of Architecture, started sending bizarre and explicit material while brainstorming brand imagery. “It was just bizarre, but at the time, I didn’t know what to make of it,” he said.

Auvray, who joined Kanye’s team in 2020, painted a picture of an initially smooth working relationship that quickly soured following Kanye’s public split from Kim Kardashian. He added, “After 2021, it was just like abuse, manipulation, overworking. It was the worst things you can think of.”

They were married for 8 years from 2014-2022 – it’s so sad they ended it on a bad note when they divorced in 2021. pic.twitter.com/WbdcqilRv9 — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) February 13, 2025

According to Auvray, the atmosphere became increasingly toxic, and he even compared the experience to being trapped in a “cult” as Kanye’s controversial views began to rub off on the team.

Previous Allegations Against Bianca Censori

This is not the first time Censori has faced accusations of inappropriate behavior. A federal lawsuit back in 2024 revealed claims that she had sent explicit content to Yeezy staff, including minors, after Kanye launched his adult film project, Yeezy Porn.

While Censori wasn’t directly named in the lawsuit, the details painted a troubling picture of the work environment at Yeezy. At the time, Censori vehemently denied the accusations through Kanye’s former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, who called the claims “disgusting” and “wholly false.”

Kanye West’s Shocking Social Media Rants

Kanye’s actions have sparked even more outrage. Recently, he claimed that he has “dominion” over Censori, praising her controversial Grammys outfit as “the best look of all time.”

His recent social media rants have left the public stunned, with Kanye making a series of shocking declarations—including professing admiration for Hitler and making offensive comments about the Jewish community.

Kanye West has twice as many followers on X as there are Jews on earth. His obsession with us isn’t just deranged—it’s dangerous. We’ve seen his influence embolden antisemites like Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes, fueling real-world threats. Antisemitic hate crimes have… pic.twitter.com/7w4PoBbsaS — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) February 7, 2025

In a bizarre tirade, he also hurled homophobic slurs to lash out at those who supported Kamala Harris and made wild claims about never working with people who disagreed with him.

