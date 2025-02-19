The 007 franchise has been on ice since No Time to Die (2021), Daniel Craig’s farewell as Bond. But while the hunt for his replacement continues, the battle for the next Bond girl is heating up. Michelle Keegan, best known for Coronation Street and Fool Me Once, leads the odds at 2/1. Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor follows at 3/1. Saorise Ronan, however, brings serious Hollywood weight to the race.

Ladbrokes spokesperson Nicola McGeady confirmed the growing buzz: “Rumors are swirling as to who will be the new Bond girl, and patriotic punters are already showing their support for Saoirse Ronan, who is among the frontrunners to get the coveted role.”

Ronan has always leaned toward prestige films. She built her career on powerhouse performances from Brooklyn to Little Women to Mary Queen of Scots. But after See How They Run, and Foe struggled at the box office, she might be ready to embrace something bigger.

And she’s been thinking about it for a while. In 2020, Ronan told MTV News, “What I want to do is, like, I want to play a villain in a Bond film, or something like that. That’d be incredible. But I’d love to do something f**king big.”

She’s had close calls before. Ronan auditioned for Lois Lane in the upcoming Superman reboot but missed out. Now, she has another shot at a game-changing role.

And there’s another Irish name circling the Bond universe. Paul Mescal is rumored to be in the running to play 007 himself. With his starring role in the upcoming Gladiator sequel, Hollywood is keeping a close eye on his box-office draw. If Mescal lands the part, it could set up an all-Irish Bond era.

This isn’t just about being a Bond girl, though. The franchise has evolved, making female leads more than just love interests. If Ronan joins, she wouldn’t just be another companion; she’d bring depth and power to the role.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Camille Vasquez Refused To Work With Kanye West: “It Was About Principle, Not Controversy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News