Reese Whitherspoon has a staggering net worth, and it is mainly because she has not only confined herself to her acting career. The 48-year-old’s ventures outside Hollywood have played a key role in raising the cash.

As she rose to fame in the ‘90s and became a household name in the 2000s with her iconic role as Elle Woods in ‘Legally Blonde,’ Witherspoon’s business acumen helped her make smart financial moves early on. She even managed to secure a deal in her Legally Blonde contract that allowed her to keep all of Elle’s designer wardrobe, including a massive collection of Jimmy Choo shoes.

Resse Whitherspoon’s Biggest Move

Whitherspoon, besides her acting work, has built an empire. She launched her fashion brand, Draper James, started a book club, and is heavily involved with the Children’s Defense Fund.

But her biggest move came in 2016 when she co-founded Hello Sunshine, a media company focused on women’s stories. This strategic venture helped elevate her financial standing, pushing her to the top of the wealth rankings for actresses.

According to its website, Hello Sunshine “aims to broaden perspective and empower women by giving them authorship, inspiring agency, and creating a platform to help them shape culture and the world around them.”

Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine has produced hits like ‘Big Little Lies,’ ‘Little Fires Everywhere,’ and ‘The Morning Show,’ solidifying its place in the entertainment world.

Resse Whitherspoon’s Big Financial Boost From The Sale of Hello Sunshine

In 2021, Candle Media acquired Hello Sunshine’s majority stake for a whopping $900 million, and Witherspoon walked away with $120 million after taxes while keeping a significant stake in the company.

The Academy Award Winner celebrated the tremendous news at the time, saying, “I started this company to change the way all women are seen in media.”

She added, “Over the past few years, we have watched our mission thrive through books, TV, film, and social platforms. Today, we’re taking a huge step forward by partnering with Blackstone, enabling us to tell even more entertaining, impactful, and illuminating stories about women’s lives globally.”

With a net worth estimated at $400 million, Witherspoon has made a fortune not only from acting but also from her various entrepreneurial endeavors, TV salaries, and endorsement deals. She reportedly earns at least $1 million per episode for her TV work, while her wages for film roles are even higher than that.

