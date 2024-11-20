Elle Woods wasn’t just conquering courtrooms—she was running a full-blown empire. In 2021, Reese’s five-year-old baby, Hello Sunshine, sold for a whopping $900 million. The buyers? Some big-money media firms backed by Blackstone weren’t messing around.

Hello, Sunshine wasn’t your typical Hollywood production house, either. Reese built it in 2016 with a badass mission: to spotlight stories by women, for women. And boy, did it deliver—think Big Little Lies, The Morning Show, Gone Girl, and Little Fires Everywhere. Oh, and did we mention Reese even had her talk show? Classic overachiever energy, and we’re here for it.

The sale didn’t just make headlines—it turned heads. Blackstone threw down over $500 million in cash to scoop up investor shares, valuing the whole thing at a cool $900 million. But here’s the twist: Reese and CEO Sarah Harden stayed firmly in charge, joining the board of the newly-formed media giant.

Even Disney bigwigs Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, now leading this new venture, couldn’t stop raving. “Hello, Sunshine is a perfect fit for our vision,” they gushed. And why wouldn’t it be? The company was already cranking out hits like Where the Crawdads Sing and Daisy Jones & The Six.

Sure, Hello Sunshine only turned profitable in 2020, and it didn’t have a massive library of content. But who cares when you’ve got Reese’s star power and a brand that screams women rule Hollywood? Apple even sniffed around at one point, though nothing came of it.

This sale? It was bigger than just dollars and deals. It came at a time when streaming was eating Hollywood alive, and women’s stories were finally taking the spotlight. “Today marks a tremendous moment for Hello Sunshine,” Reese said after the sale. Tremendous? Try legendary.

From podcasts to kids’ shows to e-commerce, Hello Sunshine wasn’t just another production company—it was a freakin’ revolution. So yeah, Reese Witherspoon? Not just America’s sweetheart. She’s straight-up a media mogul now, and honestly? We’re here for every minute of it.

