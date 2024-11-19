We’re shaken when Tom Holland spilled some juicy behind-the-scenes Marvel tea. It turns out that one of his pitches for Spider-Man 4 got the big ol’ Marvel veto. Why? Because Kevin Feige and the gang were already using the idea in Captain America: Brave New World. Yep, even Spider-Man has to wait his turn in the MCU sandbox.

Holland opened up on the Rich Roll Podcast, saying, “I’ll come up with an idea, and they’ll say no, you can’t do that because we’re doing that in the new Captain America movie.” But no hard feelings here—he thinks it’s “cool” how Marvel has everything mapped out like a superhero GPS.

Now, back to Holland’s web-slinging saga. The guy’s been killing it as Peter Parker since Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. His last outing, No Way Home (2021), was a monster hit—thanks in no small part to teaming up with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield: three Spideys, one multiverse, endless fan squeals.

And let’s talk cash. No Way Home pulled in a casual $1.92 billion, making it the sixth-highest-grossing movie ever. Far From Home crossed the billion-dollar line, too, while Homecoming swung in with $880 million. Holland’s Spidey isn’t just saving the day—he’s printing money.

As for Spider-Man 4, Holland says the script lit a fire in him. “Zendaya and I sat down and read it together,” he said. “At times, we bounced around the living room like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect.” Excited much?

Sure, Far From Home took Peter out of his “friendly neighborhood” comfort zone, but it also gave us one of Holland’s most badass moments. And let’s be honest, it was all part of Peter leveling up into the hero we know he’s meant to be.

With Spider-Man 4 swinging our way and Marvel’s plans all set, Holland’s Peter Parker is ready to level up his web-slinging like never before. Buckle up because it’s about to get seriously epic.

