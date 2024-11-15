Tom Holland’s got a rep for spilling secrets, but in this throwback moment, he managed to take his goof-ups further. While the Spider-Man star usually has his spoilers covered by his co-stars, this time, his slip-up ended with a crack—literally.

Back in 2021, Holland posted an Instagram story straight from the set in Atlanta, showing off his brand-new iPad, which he had just received with the Spider-Man 3 script loaded up. It wasn’t long before we all heard the unmistakable sound of Holland accidentally breaking it, followed by his classic “Oops, I just broke this iPad!”

Fans, of course, went wild. And thanks to fandom’s internet skills, the video quickly resurfaced on Twitter. Holland, clearly unfazed, kept right on grinning. His enthusiasm for the threequel didn’t seem to skip a beat despite the accidental smash of his tablet. He joked with the camera still rolling, “I’m gonna read this now, and I can’t wait.” Yet when he flipped the iPad around for a second, there was no title reveal—just a black screen. It looked like Holland’s “Spoiler-Man” streak might finally be over.

Still, he wasn’t entirely out of the woods. As Holland’s video continued, he added, “I’m not gonna tell you anything about it because I’ve learned my lesson.” This was a big one, considering that Holland’s rep for revealing Marvel secrets was almost as famous as his role as Spider-Man himself by this point. This incident took us back to some of his most memorable spoiler moments—each funnier (and more painful for Marvel) than the last.

It’s worth noting that his journey to spoiler fame started long before Spider-Man 3. In 2016, Holland gave away his first big Marvel secret during a Facebook Q&A when he revealed a stunt involving his double being dangled from a helicopter into a lake.

By November 2017, Holland and Instagram Live were a recipe for disaster. Case in point: he shared the new Avengers: Infinity War poster before it was released. Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo had sent it to him, and Holland, thinking it was safe to share, held it up to his followers—unknowingly flashing a big, bold “confidential” right on camera. The poster, of course, went viral.

With Marvel realizing it might need a hands-on approach to stop “Spoiler-Man,” his co-stars were often enlisted to keep him in line. Enter Benedict Cumberbatch, who practically shadowed Holland on Infinity War interviews, swooping in to cut him off before any accidental reveals. Once, Cumberbatch saved him just as Holland almost blurted out that Spider-Man would be heading to space.

Even Marvel tried to keep him in the dark on his scripts. According to No Way Home castmate Jacob Batalon, the studio handed Holland incomplete storylines to curb his spoiler streak. But Holland’s biggest near-miss came during a press tour when he casually said a scene was “amusing,” then added, “Well, I wasn’t there.” Spider-Man was there, though—hinting at the presence of not one but multiple web-slingers. Andrew Garfield, who had worked hard to keep his cameo a secret, probably cringed.

For fans, it was pure gold. Marvel and co-stars? Not so much. Ultimately, Tom Holland’s spoiler fumbles only made us like him more. That unfiltered charm and genuine excitement—accidental or not—kept fans returning for more.

