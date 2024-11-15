Mark Ruffalo had Avengers fans losing it with a single tweet. Right before his spot on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Ruffalo—our very own Hulk—tweeted a warning to Fallon, telling him to “cut my spoiler clip on the show.” Naturally, fans thought he was about to drop the most giant Avengers bomb yet. But Marvel’s directors, the Russo brothers, weren’t thrilled. Their response? A swift tweet that said, “You’re fired.”

However, when Ruffalo’s interview finally aired, there was no grand reveal. The “spoiler” he was supposedly spilling? Completely bleeped out. Fallon leaned into the act, asking Ruffalo if he’d spill the title of the mysterious Avengers 4 film. In full fake-guilty mode, Ruffalo went, “Alright, I think I can probably tell you that. I think it’s already out there.” And then, as he “revealed” major plot twists, the whole thing got bleeped, leaving fans hanging.

Marvel kept the Avengers 4 title under lock and key, and Ruffalo’s little stunt was the perfect way to tease everyone even more. Marvel wasn’t giving the title away in advance for the first time, leaving fans itching for any clue. And it didn’t help that the Russo brothers posted a cryptic “Look hard…” photo on Instagram just a month before, making fans search every pixel for a title hint.

Ruffalo, meanwhile, had a rep for being Marvel’s resident “accidental spoiler.” This wasn’t his first time slipping up, either. Just the year before, in a Good Morning America interview, he nearly gave away Infinity War’s entire ending, saying, “Wait till you see this next one, half… everybody dies.” What was his co-star Don Cheadle’s reaction? Priceless shock as he realized Ruffalo was about to ruin it all on live TV.

Ruffalo even joked about it with Fallon, saying, “I sort of, in the past, maybe have given up things, spoilers. I spoiled the end of Avengers: Infinity War with Don Cheadle, who will no longer do press with me. I’ve been put under surveillance by Marvel.” It seemed Marvel had him under their watchful eye ever since.

But Ruffalo wasn’t the only spoiler-prone Marvel star. Tom Holland, who played Spider-Man, had a history of slipping secrets. Holland accidentally revealed the name of the new Spider-Man movie on an Instagram live video, which spilled a significant plot detail before Marvel announced anything official. Between Ruffalo and Holland, Marvel’s PR team had their hands full keeping secrets safe.

For the fans, though, it was all part of the excitement. Marvel knew how to keep them guessing, and even Ruffalo’s “firing” was an epic troll, adding to the MCU’s reputation for secrecy and suspense. Ruffalo may not have been fired, but his little defiance only fueled fans’ love for his unpredictable, slightly rebellious streak—a perfect Hulk move in a world entirely of secrecy. Marvel knew how to keep everyone on their toes, and Ruffalo, spoilers, and all were in on the game.

