Here’s a cool throwback moment you might’ve missed: Back in 2010 when Slumdog Millionaire took the world by storm, Irrfan Khan found himself dining at the same New York restaurant as no other than Avengers star Mark Ruffalo. Irrfan, a massive fan of the Hulk actor, was secretly hoping for a quick chat, but as luck would have it, nothing happened. That was until the final moments of the night when Mark spotted him, walked over, and dropped a bomb: “Hey man, I love your work.” Instant Hollywood magic.

This epic moment comes from Irrfan Khan: The Man, The Dreamer, The Star, a biography by Aseem Chhabra. It’s one of those perfect anecdotes that perfectly captures Irrfan’s global reach—he was known everywhere, even by the biggest names in Hollywood. The scene unfolded like this: Irrfan was dining with director Aditya Bhattacharya and producer Leslie Holleran when he noticed Mark sitting nearby. The guy had just starred in The Incredible Hulk and was becoming a massive name, but Irrfan wasn’t one to fanboy. He casually pointed him out, saying he was a big fan and would love an intro. But the moment he was passed. Or so they thought.

As they were leaving, bam—Ruffalo saw him, extended a hand, and said, “I love your work.” Talk about a surprise! Aditya, who was there, said it was like a light bulb went off in Irrfan’s head. “He probably saw sparkling lights all over.”

Irrfan’s humble moment of recognition wasn’t the only big thing going on in Mark Ruffalo’s world. As the MCU fans know, his journey as the Hulk was legendary. Ruffalo’s Hulk arc was huge, from struggling with anger issues to becoming the all-powerful Smart Hulk in Avengers: Endgame. But I don’t think he’s done just yet. Mark just teased me that he’s in talks about returning to the role in the upcoming She-Hulk series on Disney+.

The She-Hulk show will dive into the life of Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s cousin, who transforms into She-Hulk after receiving a blood transfusion from him. If Mark’s back in the mix, his Smart Hulk could be crucial to the storyline. Rumor has it the show’s set to start production this summer, but we’re still waiting on that official cast list. But hey, if Hulk’s showing up again, you can bet fans are already freaking out.

From an unexpected compliment in New York to possibly rejoining the MCU, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk is about to make another big splash. Stay tuned, folks—it’s about to get green again!

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Venom: The Last Dance Worldwide Box Office: Continues Its Glorious Run & Is On Track To Hit $400M!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News