Jaden Smith, Will Smith’s son, got hit with yet another death hoax on Sunday night. The 18-year-old actor was falsely reported to have taken his own life, sparking shock and disbelief across social media. But don’t worry, before it could get out of hand, Jaden’s reps dropped a quick truth bomb: “He’s still alive and well; stop believing what you see on the Internet.”

This wasn’t Jaden’s first being dragged into such wild rumors. Just last month, similar reports claimed he’d died by suicide. The fake news spread fast on Facebook, YouTube, and shady websites, often paired with photos like Will Smith crying next to a candle, tagged with “RIP.” One Facebook post even asked, “Is it true that Jaden Smith is dead?” leaving fans freaked out.

Fast-forward to January 23, 2023, and Google searches went wild again, with people typing “Did Jaden Smith die?” But after checking, there was no legitimate news to back it up. There was no accident, no health scare, just many sketchy posts and fake stories.

These types of hoaxes aren’t new. Celebs like Bruce Willis and Will Smith have been victims of the same tricks. The real issue is that these scams lead to dangerous websites full of malware and ads pushing outdated software like Adobe Flash Player, discontinued ages ago. The bottom line is don’t click on those shady links.

But Jaden? He’s still here, doing his thing. The actor—known for The Pursuit of Happyness, The Karate Kid, and The Get Down—wasn’t phased by the rumors. His reps confirmed it: “He’s just one of many celebs who’ve fallen victim to this hoax.”

So, let’s be honest: while fake news spreads fast, not everything online is true. Jaden’s fans quickly brushed off the nonsense and celebrated his success in movies and music. The rumors may’ve made a quick splash, but Jaden Smith? He is very much alive and ready to keep doing his thing.

