Millie Bobby Brown’s transformation into the quick-witted, rebellious Enola Holmes was no happy accident. In fact, it all started with Brown’s sister, Paige, who first fell in love with the character. After devouring Nancy Springer’s Enola Holmes novels, Paige envisioned Brown as the perfect Enola and passed the spark to her sister. As Brown shared with The Los Angeles Times, Paige’s enthusiasm “immediately got me excited” about the idea of playing Enola, whom she admired for her “bravery and vulnerability.”

And just like that, the Stranger Things star took her first step toward a different role. Unlike Eleven’s telekinetic battles, Enola demanded a full-on physical commitment. “This [Enola] is the film where I’ve done the most stunt work,” Brown said, contrasting it with her roles in Stranger Things and Godzilla. Brown openly admitted she isn’t much of a gym regular— “I don’t think I ever go to the gym,” she quipped, so preparing to run, roll, and fight for Enola’s character required a lot of dedicated training.

Even though Brown was doing double-duty as a producer for Enola Holmes 2, she didn’t let that hold back her on-screen performance. Director Harry Bradbeer praised Brown’s energy, sharing that the crew struggled to keep up with her enthusiasm. “She’s like a gazelle,” Bradbeer joked, recalling how the camera crew fought to keep her in focus. Brown improvised lines to add an extra spark to scenes, like her wry “It’s lovely” upon entering a boarding house.

Co-star Henry Cavill, who played Sherlock Holmes, added some of his charm to the set. Their real-life “older brother, younger sister” vibe brought authenticity to their scenes, filled with friendly teasing and banter. “I do not hold back when I make fun of her at all,” Cavill joked, sharing that Brown was just as relentless. At the time, Cavill also hinted at a darker take on Sherlock in Enola Holmes 2, describing his Holmes as “borderline alcoholic” in the sequel—a refreshing twist that added depth to his character.

But the journey wasn’t all smooth. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s estate sued the makers of Enola Holmes, arguing that Sherlock’s emotional development in the films infringed on copyrighted stories. The case was eventually “dismissed without prejudice,” possibly settled privately, as emotions are considered uncopyrightable under U.S. law.

The role also let Millie Bobby Brown reconnect with her British roots. Born in Spain, Brown grew up in the UK before moving to Florida, where she picked up an American accent by watching Disney Channel. For Enola Holmes, she balanced a posh yet grounded British accent, avoiding slang but also steering clear of upper-crust tones.

To top it off, Brown took a little piece of Enola Holmes home with her—literally. The actress got special permission to keep her on-screen canine partner, Dash. And while you might think all these achievements would make Brown feel invincible, she’s still a fan at heart. From producing Enola Holmes to mastering its mysteries, Brown didn’t just play a role—she brought Enola to life in every way possible.

