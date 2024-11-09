Okay, picture this: Stranger Things without Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven. No buzzcut, no crazy powerful stare. Wild, right? But it almost happened. In an interview with Allure, the now-18-year-old actress spilled the tea on a brutal audition that nearly ended her career before it started.

At just 10 years old, Brown faced a casting director who told her she was “too mature” for the industry. Ouch. “I always knew I was mature, but being told it wasn’t good? It was so hurtful,” she shared. A blow like that could’ve crushed anyone’s dream at that age. And Millie? She was this close to quitting.

But wait—plot twist! Her parents didn’t have it. Instead of letting her give up, they packed up their lives and moved from England to LA, encouraging her to take one last shot. This wasn’t just any audition, though. Oh no. This was for Stranger Things. The show that would soon make the world binge-watch its way through the Upside Down.

Fast-forward a few months, and BAM. Millie nails the role of Eleven, and we all know what happened next. Stranger Things dropped in 2016 and turned the world upside down (literally). Eleven became the character and Millie? She became a household name. Who else could rock a shaved head and those eerie powers like that?

But it wasn’t all rainbows and waffles. Brown’s path to fame wasn’t without its struggles. On The Guilty Feminist podcast, she was honest about the challenges of being a teenager under the spotlight. “I deal with the same things any 18-year-old is dealing with,” she said. But the difference? She’s Millie Bobby Brown, navigating relationships, growing pains, and the constant buzz of the media. And when she turned 18? Oh, boy, the world took notice. “It’s gross,” she said, referring to the sudden shift in how people viewed her. Welcome to the weird side of growing up in Hollywood, Millie.

As the Stranger Things saga edges toward its final season, there’s talk of spin-offs, and with all the new mysteries the Duffer Brothers hint at, who knows? Maybe we’ll get to see more of Eleven in the future. For now, though, we’re just over here clutching our Eggo waffles and hoping for more Upside Down chaos.

So next time you binge-watch Stranger Things, just remember: Millie almost didn’t make it. Without that one last audition, the world might never have gotten its mind blown by Eleven—and the internet might’ve been a little less weird.

