Picture a post-apocalyptic world, but here’s the twist: it’s set in 1994, after a catastrophic showdown between humans and artificial intelligence that left both sides scarred. Welcome to The Electric State, a new film by powerhouse directors Joe and Anthony Russo, the masterminds behind the Avengers saga. This flick blends a coming-of-age road trip adventure with deep philosophical vibes about what it means to be alive.

Millie Bobby Brown steps into the shoes of Michelle, a resilient young woman on a quest to find her long-lost brother, whom she thought was dead. Her only guide? A quirky, remote-controlled robot that looks like a retro tin toy version of his favorite sci-fi hero, Kid Cosmo. Along for the ride is Chris Pratt as Keats, a grizzled war veteran turned trucker, teaming up with a sentient construction machine named Herman, voiced by Anthony Mackie. Together, they navigate the ruins of a world grappling with the aftermath of their mechanical rebellion.

The film explores themes of grief, identity, and the complexities of humanity. Brown describes Michelle as a classic ’90s grunge girl trying to be tough while dealing with unimaginable loss. “She’s rebellious and incredibly hurt,” she notes. But she’s not invincible.” This emotional depth resonates as the story unfolds, showcasing a society clinging to digital distractions. At the same time, exiled robots, led by the charismatic Mr. Peanut (voiced by Woody Harrelson), strive for individuality and recognition.

The Russos crafted this narrative from Simon Stålenhag’s acclaimed 2018 book, blending stunning visuals with a tale of broken families and the search for connection in a fractured world. As robots struggle with their sense of self, the film raises poignant questions about technology and empathy. “At what point does technology become more human than humans?” Anthony Russo asks, hinting at the film’s deep philosophical undertones.

The Electric State is set to debut on Netflix in early 2025.

