Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt are teaming up for an exciting film. Titled The Electric State, the sci-fi adventure comedy is based on Simon Stålenhag’s graphic novel of the same name.

The movie showcases an alternate version of the 1990s where the rise of robots has threatened humans, leading to a war between the two. The first-look photos of The Electric State were unveiled recently, which have left fans excited.

The Electric State: Release Date and First Look

The Electric State is set to be released on Netflix in March 2025; however, the exact date is yet to be announced. The film is getting a direct-to-streaming release and will be exclusively available to watch on Netflix. The project is reportedly being made at a staggering budget of $320 million, which makes it one of the most expensive films on the streaming platform.

On October 1st, Netflix launched the official first-look images of the movie. The images showcase a futuristic world set in the 1990s where machines and humans seem to be at loggerheads.

The Electric State: Storyline

The Electric State depicts the 1990s in a very different light, with a huge war between people and robots caused by artificial intelligence. After the war, there’s an uneasy peace, but it might not last. The story follows Michelle, a young woman, and her strange robot friend as they travel across the U.S. to find her missing younger brother. They join up with a quirky drifter, Keats, and must make their way through a dangerous, high-tech landscape filled with reminders of the past war.

The Electric State: Cast

Millie Bobby Brown stars in the film as Michelle, while Chris Pratt plays the role of Keats. The rest of the cast includes Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan, The Hunger Games actor Stanley Tucci, Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito, The Last Voyage of the Demeter star Woody Norman, and Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander.

The robots are being voiced by Woody Harrelson, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, and Anthony Mackie. The Electric State is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the brothers’ duo who previously helmed Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

