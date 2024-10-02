Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power had a shaky start, but viewers have come to like the fantasy drama over time. Now that the show’s second season is headed toward its conclusion, fans wonder if the series will continue with a third installment.

While the series is one of the most talked about shows currently, its massive budget and high production value can prove to be an obstacle to its continuation. So, has The Rings of Power been renewed for Season 3? Let’s find out.

Will The Rings of Power Return with Season 3 on Prime Video?

As of now, Prime Video has not renewed The Rings of Power for a third season. However, the project’s executive producer, Charlotte Brändström, recently hinted that the makers might announce the series renewal soon. “I can’t say much about season 3, but I think there’ll be good news soon,” he said in an interview with RadioTimes.

When the show premiered in 2022, co-showrunner JD Payne revealed that they were planning to make at least five seasons. “The rights that Amazon bought were for a 50-hour show. They knew from the beginning that was the size of the canvas – this was a big story with a clear beginning, middle, and end.”

“There are things in the first season that don’t pay off until season five,” Payne said at the time. So, we can expect the announcement of the renewal of The Rings of Power for Season 3 in the upcoming days. However, the final decision lies with Prime Video.

When will The Rings of Power Season 3 Premiere on Prime Video?

There was a gap of two years between the release of the show’s first two seasons. The debut season premiered in September 2022, while the second began airing in August 2024. Considering the VFX, production work, and the scale required to make the show, it is likely that the next season will take another two years to make. So, The Rings of Power Season 3 might premiere on Prime Video in August or September 2026.

What to Expect from The Rings of Power Season 3?

If the show does get greenlit for a third season, it will continue to further explore J. R. R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth universe. Co-showrunner Patrick McKay chose to keep plot details about the upcoming season under wraps for now. In an interview with RadioTimes, he said, “This season [in season 2], we’re doing the forging of the Rings, we’re doing Sauron and Celebrimbor, the deception of the Elven smiths and the Battle of Eregion – and you have to stay tuned to see what we do next time.”

