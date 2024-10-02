There is a new trailer for Squid Game Season 2! Meet Gong Yoo as the Salesman in this new trailer for the highly anticipated thriller show.

Gong Yoo’s role in the show is limited but quite impactful. Fans eagerly waited to see more of his cunning smartness on the show, and it looks like the wait is over! In this latest teaser trailer for the show, we see Gong Yoo as the Salesman getting ready for this day. The shots are taken up, close, and personal, giving the fans a chance to look at the Salesman in fine detail.

Gong Yoo’s character opens the lock with the code 010034 in Squid Game Season 2. Do these numbers mean something? Or are they just a bunch of numbers to open the lock? He prepares the briefcase contents with a few red and blue envelopes and a few bundles of cash.

He gets onto the elevator and closes his eyes. As he opens his eyes, we find ourselves and him at the infamous train station. Gong Yoo looks straight into the camera and invites the audience to play a game. Watch the invite trailer for Squid Game Season 2 here:

What is the plot for Squid Game Season 2?

The events of Squid Game Season 2 take place three years after the event of the first season. Actors Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, Gong Yoo, and Lee Byung-hun will be reprising their roles. Lee Jung Jae, who plays Gi Hun, won the game in the first season. He gives up going to the United States and enters a new season of the game to win the prize money again. Director Hwang Dong Hyuk takes the wheel to drive the story ahead again this season. Other notable confirmed cast of Squid Game Season 2 consists of Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an.

When is Squid Game Season 2 releasing?

Netflix greenlighted the season 2 in June 2022. The wait is almost over, as Squid Game Season 2 arrives on Netflix on December 26, 2024.

Will there be Squid Game Season 3?

Yes, there will be Squid Game Season 3! The director himself confirmed the same. But fans will not be able to see the new season unfold until 2025, and it will also be the show’s last season.

Must Read: Hellbound Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, Cast & Everything You Need To Know About The Netflix K-Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News