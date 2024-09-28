Hwang Dong-hyuk didn’t want the big Hollywood names but some fresh new faces that the audiences haven’t seen. “I wanted actors who were not necessarily in the public spotlight,” Hwang said in a Netflix Korea interview. And his strategy worked! He was able to pull in raw talent and beef up his roster.

Before this Netflix series aired, actors like Anupam Tripathi and Jung Ho-yeon were mostly flying under the radar. O Yeong-su (Player 001) was a stage veteran with over 200 performances but a low-key legend in Korea. Squid Game happened in 2021, taking the survival drama to whole new levels. All 456 desperate players participated in children’s games—for 45.6B prize money.

Enter Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae). His journey from literal financial wreck to survival champion’s like the perfect QB-TE duo in football. And spoiler alert: he wins, but the weight of the games lingers on him like a bad hangover.

The show’s plot twists snagged not just viewers but also some serious accolades, with Lee Jung-jae and Lee Yoo-mi (a.k.a. Ji-yeong) snatching Emmys. But here’s the kicker for aspiring actors: Hwang’s casting philosophy is a masterclass in snagging roles without the bloodshed (thankfully)!

Filming for Squid Game Season 3 hasn’t officially been greenlit yet, but whispers are flying that it’s already a done deal. So mark those calendars because Dec. 2024’s shaping up to be an awesome ride!

Ultimately, Hwang Dong-hyuk’s decision to roll with lesser-known actors didn’t just reinvigorate the scene but turned Squid Game into a cultural phenomenon. As we gear up for the next installments, one thing’s clear: this is just the beginning, and we’re all here for the thrill! Buckle up, folks—Squid Game is ready to take us on another wild ride!

