Hellbound is finally returning to the screens after a long wait of three years! The dark fantasy K-Drama, which premiered on Netflix in November 2021, will soon begin streaming its second season.

Based on Yeon Sang-ho’s webtoon of the same name, the show is set in a fictional near future where mysterious creatures appear to deliver prophecies about people’s deaths, leading to the rise of cult-like religious factions. If you can’t wait to watch Hellbound Season 2 on Netflix, here are all the updates you need about the series.

Hellbound Season 2: Premiere Date and Trailer

Hellbound Season 2 is scheduled to be released on Netflix on October 25th, 2024. The series will also premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival the same month. The number of episodes in the new season is yet to be confirmed; however, it might feature six episodes like the previous installment.

Netflix announced the release date of the new season with a special teaser trailer, which gives a glimpse of all the chills, thrills, and action that are coming our way on October 25th. Watch the teaser below:

Hellbound Season 2: Storyline

At the end of Season 1, Chairman Jung Jinsu had disappeared, Park Jungja was resurrected, and Min Hyejin escaped with baby Toughie, who was decreed to be damned. In Season 2, the religious sects of New Truth, Arrowheads, and Sodo leader Hyejin must deal with the sudden resurrections of the condemned. Jeong Jin-soo, returning after being condemned to hell, finds that the New Truth and Arrowhead now control society. He soon discovers others have also been resurrected and questions whether the resurrection is truly damnation or if it could actually be the key to salvation.

Hellbound Season 2: Cast

Hellbound Season 2 is going to feature a major change in the cast as Kim Sung-cheol replaces Yoo Ah-in as the lead of the show, Jeong Jin-soo. Yoo Ah-in was fired from the series after facing drug usage charges. Other cast members will be reprising their roles from the previous season, including Kim Hyun-joo as Min Hye-jin, Yang Ik-june as Jin Kyeong-hoon, Kim Shin-rok as Park Jeong-ja, Lee Dong-hee as Kim Jeong-chil, Lee Re as Jin Hee-jeong. At the same time, some new faces will also join the cast including Hong Eui-joon as Kim Sungjip, Moon So-ri as Senior Secretary Lee, and Moon Geun-young as Ms. Sunshine.

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Jennie Announces October Comeback After Signing Solo Deal With Columbia Records

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News