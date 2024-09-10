EXO is one of K-pop’s prominent boy groups. Since their debut in 2012, the group has been consistent with reinventing their identity as singers and as artists. Since the group’s hiatus, the members have been pursuing a path of solo performance. EXO’s leader, SUHO, has been discovering a new side to his music with his solo EPs and acting chops. SUHO was last seen in the drama Missing Crown Prince and during the release of his latest EP 1 to 3, but fans in India will get to see him soon!

EXO’s SUHO and Hyolyn to Headline K-Wave Festival 2024

EXO’s SUHO and Hyolyn will be headlining the upcoming K-Wave Festival 2024, which will be held in Mumbai on the 18th October and in Bengaluru on the 20th October. This will be SUHO’s second visit to Mumbai. SUHO first visited in 2015 for a reality TV Show ‘Exciting India’ alongside Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, SHINee’s Minho, INFINITE’s Kim Sunggyu, and CNBLUE’s Lee Jonghyun. This four-episode show captured the idols’ five-day journey through the financial capital of India as they indulged in authentic culinary and sensory experiences.

Hyolyn who is often dubbed as the ‘Summer Queen’ for her vibrant summery tracks, will be visiting India for the very first time. She was an online guest during the K-Pop India Contest in 2021. She is a former member of the girl group SISTAR and its sub-unit SISTAR 19. She recently released the single “Wait”, a funky pop track that echoes a summery trance through Hyolyn’s enchanting vocals and groovy music.

This is the second edition of the K-Wave Festival. Last year, the festival was held in Bengaluru only. Organized by SkillBox, this festival edition promises an immersive experience of music, culture, and art like no other! While the exact venue for Mumbai and Bengaluru has not been disclosed yet, the anticipation is building up in fans to see what else is in store.

