South Korean celebrities made all the magic happen at the ongoing Milan Fashion Week 2023 just by sitting in the front row. From Lee Min Ho to EXO’s Suho and Moon Ka Young to TWICE’s Sana, the biggest stars of Korean showbiz dressed to the nines attending the biggest gala of fashion.

Actors and models from all corners of the globe attended MFW 2023, but ain’t no one who pulled a crowd quite like these Korean stars.

Their unbelievable visuals starstruck celebrities themselves, and today, we have compiled some of these actors’ best fashion-forward outings for the spring-summer 2024 event.

Lee Min Ho

First things first! Our favourite lover boy Lee Min Ho was on the front row of the Boss show. The Korean heartthrob was spotted in a cream turtleneck and oversized coat that reflected the Maison’s design codes along with bringing his personal style to the fore. Malaysian influencer Christinna Kuan took to her Insta handle to share a few stills with Lee Min Ho, and the man is a visual delight through and through.

Ive’s Yujin

Yujin, from K-pop girl group Ive, graced the front row at the Fendi show, looking like the hot shot pop icon that she is in a thin strapped grey ensemble with delicate lace detailing. What caught our eyes was her casual Style Calfskin 2WAY Plain Leather Party Style handbag that cost a whopping ₹500,342.

Enhypen

Enhypen made onlookers stare at them in disbelief as the septet took over Milan’s street in their Prada clothes dressed in the brand’s fall and winter collection featuring overcoats, jackets, and shirts.

Hanni From NewJeans

NewJeans’ Hanni was in Milan to attend the Gucci show rocking her casual style in a white cropped top and leather skirt. Thai actress Davikah Hoorne took to her Instagram account to share some pics with the K-pop icon.

Moon Ka Young

Our ‘True Beauty’ Moon Ka Young radiated her angelic charm in a stunning white frilled outfit at the Dolce & Gabanna event oozing oomph with her sultry style.

Suho From EXO

Suho, who was recently announced as a new ambassador for the BOSS, set tongues wagging with his fashionable appearance at the brand’s event. But what took the cake for most netizens’ was his flawless-looking skin, and we are just waiting for the pop titan to drop his skincare routine.

K-pop icons Sana and Joshua were also in attendance at Milan Fashion Week 2023, acing their fashion game by putting a stylish foot forward.

Which Korean celeb outfit had your jaw dropped? Let us know in the comment section below.

