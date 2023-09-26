Is Korean Heartthrob Lee Min Ho Getting Married To 'The King: Eternal Monarch' Co-Star Kim Go Eun Amid Dating Rumours With 'Ideal Type' Song Hye Kyo?

Lee Min Ho was pretty much our introduction to all things Hallyuwod. The K-drama craze that began with Boys Over Flowers refuses to die down, and the next thing we know we are Koreaboos planning our next trip to South Korea to find our ‘Oppa’. But with time, we understood that BOF was rather regressive, and we have better K-drama icons to look up to; however, what has withstood the test of time is love for Lee Min Ho.

The Eternal Korean heartthrob is one of the most eligible bachelors in Korea who often earns link-up rumours with his A-listers co-stars. On to the series of the same, gossip mills are abuzz that he is soon tying the knot to Goblin fame Kim Go Eun.

All the single ladies, it’s time for a heartbreak! Reports are rife that Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun are ready to take the big plunge, planning to get married anytime soon following their three-year-long courtship. Bollywoodshaadis, citing a leading Korean site as a source, said the couple is ready to call on forever amid strong rumors of ‘The Heir’ dating Song Hye Kyo. Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun, who reportedly began dating while shooting for The King: Eternal Monarch, have not released any statements on the rumours – however, their agencies have also not refuted the claims, further adding fuel to the fire.

The King: Eternal Monarch boasted high on Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun’s fiery chemistry – their passionate skinship scenes were particularly lauded by the viewers. Their frequent spottings together further intensified dating rumours, suggesting their love story may have quickly escalated from reel to real.

Lee Min Ho’s wedding rumours with Kim Go Eun come at a time when the Hallyu superstar is reported to be dating Song Hye Kyo. The alleged couple was seated together at a fashion show and then stunned K-netizens with their spotting at the airport together.

It’s intriguing how Lee Min Ho always remains a hot topic of discussion even when he stays quiet on the professional front. Do you think the actor will hold a tell-all session soon? What are your thoughts? Let us know.

