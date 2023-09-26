One of the popular South Korean actresses, Han So Hee, is known for her bold choices and bada*s characters in her projects. And recently, the actress flaunted her lip and facial piercings on her Instagram post, which garnered a lot of media attention. While a lot of them appreciated her drastic change, a few didn’t miss a chance to troll the actress.

Now, So Hee broke her silence about the same and shared her opinion about the piercings. The actress made a breakthrough with her powerful acting skills in My Name, but she became quite popular after featuring in the K-drama Nevertheless.

Following her Instagram post, Han So Hee held a live session with her fans, where she clarified all the questions behind her piercings and even revealed her reason for taking such a drastic decision. During the session, So Hee mentioned that she had just finished filming and wanted to take a rest so that her “body won’t get strained during other schedules,” and it was not about the commercials or photoshoots. Rumours have it that she might be filming for the “Gyeongseong Creature” season 2 along with Park Seo Joon.

While apologising to her fans for talking differently, Han So Hee said, “My lips are a little swollen because of the piercings, so I cannot talk a lot today,” and added that her fans might not recognise her given her change in look. Flaunting her five facial piercings, So Hee revealed that it was a painful process and mentioned how she can deal with the piercings as she can easily take it off during shooting.

Giving the reason behind those piercings, she said, “I got piercings because I had never done that before. If the piercings are helpful for my work, I’m thinking about not taking them off.” When she was slammed for her look, the Nevertheless actress gave a befitting reply to shut down those mixed reactions, “I don’t see anything disgusting.”

Well, it’s not the first time that Han So Hee has attracted media attention. When she proudly flaunted her tattoos during her Balenciaga shoot, netizens gave their mixed reactions. What are your thoughts? Let us know.

